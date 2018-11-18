Five Rockland County Residents Charged With DWI In State Police Stops

New York State Police troopers busted 17 motorists from the Hudson Valley and Fairfield County who were allegedly driving while impaired this past weekend.

The local residents charged were:

Rockland County

On Friday, Nov. 16, State Police from Middletown arrested Kenneth Smellegar, 48, of Pearl River, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 17 in Goshen when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Nov. 17, State Police from Haverstraw arrested Jayde Marks, 20, of Nanuet, for DWI. She was traveling on Germonds Road in Clarkstown when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Nov. 18, State Police from Middletown arrested Nicholas Satterfield, 32, of New City, for DWI. He was traveling on Dolson Avenue in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Nov. 18, State Police from Haverstraw arrested an 18-year-old driver from Spring Valley, for DWI. The operator was traveling on Quaker Road 299 in Haverstraw when the vehicle was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that the operator was impaired by alcohol and the driver was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Nov. 18, State Police from Haverstraw arrested Malgorzata Sabia, 30 of Pomona, for DWI. She was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Clarkstown when she was involved in a verbal argument with a passenger in her vehicle. Troopers stopped to investigate. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested. After being processed for DWI, Sabia became combative and began to throw furniture in the lobby of the State Police barracks Haverstraw. While attempting to calm her down she struck a trooper. She was additionally charged with Disordery Conduct, a misdemeanor, Harassment, a violation, and Obstruction of Governmental Administration, a misdemeanor.

Orange County

On Friday, Nov. 16, State Police from Mongomery arrested Christopher Henry, 27, of Walden, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 17K in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Nov. 17, State Police from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Bernabe Rodriguez-Diaz, 31, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on North Street in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Nov. 18, State Police from Montgomery arrested Donna Reis, 62, of Monroe, for DWI. She was traveling on Route 747 in New Windsor when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Nov. 18, State Police from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Edison Medina, 22, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Hasbrouck Street in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

Putnam County

On Sunday, Nov. 18, State Police from Highland arrested Liam Gallagher, 26, of Cold Spring, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 299 in Lloyd when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

