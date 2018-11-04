Five Rockland County Residents Face DWI Charges In State Police Stops

New York State Police troopers in the Hudson Valley busted nearly two dozen motorists who were allegedly driving while impaired over the weekend

The local residents charged were:

Rockland County

On Friday, Nov. 2, State Police in Haverstraw arrested James Furey, 51, of Nanuet, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 304 in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, Nov. 2, State Police in Haverstraw arrested Malcolm Anderson, 21, of Nyack, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 59 in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Nov. 3, State Police in Haverstraw arrested Danielle Hogan, 22, of New City, for DWI. She was traveling on Route 304 in Clarkstown when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Nov. 4, State Police in Haverstraw arrested William Gallagher, 33, of New City, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 304 in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Nov. 4, State Police in Haverstraw arrested Anthony Varriale, 49, of New City, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 304 in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Orange County

On Saturday, Nov. 3, State Police in Montgomery arrested Brian Cook, 54, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 17K in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Nov. 4, State Police in Montgomery arrested Christopher Schrader, 24, of New Windsor, for DWI. He was traveling in New Windsor when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Nov. 4, State Police in Monroe arrested Mark Chapman, 47, of Monroe, for DWI. He was traveling in Monroe when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Nov. 4, State Police in Monroe arrested Valerie Quinn, 33, of Chester, for DWI. She was traveling in Monroe when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Nov. 4, State Police in Middletown arrested Michael Warner, 29, of Monroe, for DWAI Drugs. He was traveling on I-84 in Wallkill. Warner was observed to be outside of his vehicle on I-84 when troopers stopped to see if the operator was in need of assistance. Upon speaking to troopers it was determined that Warner was impaired. A search of the vehicle yielded a pipe containing crack cocaine. It was determined that Warner was impaired by drugs and he was subsequently arrested. He was additionally charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree.

On Sunday, Nov. 4, State Police in Middletown arrested Kenneth Pena, 41, of Newburgh, for DWAI Drugs. He was traveling on Liberty Street in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by drugs and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Nov. 4, State Police in Greenville (Orange County) arrested Ashley Degroat, 25, of Middletown, for Aggravated DWI. She was traveling on Academy Avenue in Middletown when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Nov. 4, State Police in Greenville (Orange County) arrested Shaquan Fentress, 26, of Middletown, for DWI. She was traveling on Montgomery Street in Middletown when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Monday, Nov. 5, State Police in Highland arrested KellieAnn Mulick, 28, of Wallkill, for DWI. She was traveling on Route 44 in Lloyd when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Monday, Nov. 5, State Police in Florida arrested Sean Murphy, 36, of Highland Mills, for DWI. He was traveling in Monroe when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

