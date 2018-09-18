Five Teens Charged In Burglary At Facility For Troubled Youths In Hudson Valley

A New York State Police investigation led to the arrests of five teenagers who allegedly stole electronics and other items while living in a facility for troubled youths in the Hudson Valley.

Investigators were dispatched to the Berkshire Farm Center in Canaan on Sept. 10, where there was a report of a burglary that had taken place overnight. Police said that the initial investigation determined that five students at the privately run, state-licensed facility had entered an administrative building and stole several items, including cellular devices.

The investigation led police to Nicholas Irwin, 17, Jose Martinez, 16, Vidall Velazquez, 16, and two juveniles under the age of 16, who were arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, a felony.

Irwin, Martinez and Velazquez were all arraigned before the Town of Canaan Court and released to the supervision of the Berkshire Farm Center. All three are due back in court on Sept. 27. The two juveniles were issued appearance tickets to appear at the Columbia County Probation Department on Oct. 2 to answer the charges.

