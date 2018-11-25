Contact Us
Breaking News: Area Man Cited In NYC Crash That Kills One Pedestrian, Injures Six
Former Trooper In Area Dies From Injuries Suffered In Crash

Kathy Reakes
Trooper Jeremy J. VanNostrand
Trooper Jeremy J. VanNostrand Photo Credit: New York State Police

A New York State Trooper who began his career at the Middletown and Liberty state police barracks was killed in a motor vehicle crash when he was rear-ended by a box truck.

Trooper Jeremy J. VanNostrand, 36, was killed around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday when reporting to work at the State Police barracks in Fonda when he was involved in the crash, announced New York State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II.

The crash occurred while VanNostrand was stopped in the westbound lane of State Highway 5S waiting to turn into the station in his personal vehicle when he was rear-ended by a box truck and pushed into oncoming traffic, state police said.

VanNostrand's vehicle was then hit by a pick-up truck traveling eastbound on 5S.

He was transported to Albany Medical Center where he died from his injuries, state police said.

VanNostrand joined the State Police in December of 2012 and served for six years.

He started as a trooper in Troop F at SP Middletown and Liberty, and in Troop G in Granville, before moving to his current barracks in Fonda.

Prior to his State Police service, VanNostrand served as a corrections officer for eight years with the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

He is survived by his wife, their daughter, his parents and brothers.

The other drivers involved in the crash have been identified as Aaron M. Munsie, 32, Amsterdam, the driver of the box truck. He was not injured. And Robert E. Crews, 52, Fort Plain, the driver of the pick-up truck, He was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

At this time, the weather does not appear to be a factor in the crash, no tickets have been issued and the investigation into the crash is ongoing, state police said.

