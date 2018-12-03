Four Accused Dealers Caught With Heroin, Crack In I-87 Stop

Two men and two women accused of drug dealing were allegedly found with crack, heroin, ketamine, and marijuana during a traffic stop in Westchester, state police said.

The stop occurred on I-87 just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5 in Ardsley. After the stop, troopers determined the driver, 25-year-old Joshua D. Allen of Augusta, Maine, gave them probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants.

During the search, police say they discovered a syringe containing heroin, a glass smoking device with burnt crack residue, about 194 grams of ketamine, and 19.78 grams of marijuana.

Those items were in the possession of the passengers, Kayla L. Obrien, 25, of Chelsea, Maine, Anisha N. Lockhart, a23, of Oneida, and Aaron J. Bazemore, 27, of New York City, police said.

The subjects were taken to into police custody to be transported and processed at SP Tarrytown. Their charges include:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony (with intent to sell) Bazemore only

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C felony (All four subjects)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a Class D felony (Allen, Obrien, and Lockhart only)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor (Obrien only)

Unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation (Allen and Bazemore only)

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor (Allen, Obrien, and Bazemore only)

Vehicle and traffic violations (Allen only)

The four subjects were arraigned in the Village of Ardsley Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail. Allen and Obrien were held in lieu of $20,000 bond or $10,000 cash. Bazemore and Lockhart were held in lieu of $50,000 bond or $25,000 cash. Return court dates are not yet available.

