police & fire

Four Suspected Drug Dealers Facing Multiple Felony Charges After I-87 Stop

Clockwise, from top left: Shaiann Bouchk, James Ebling, Mark Gadsden, Anna Herringshaw.
A late-night traffic stop on I-87 in Orange County over the weekend led to the arrest of four alleged drug dealers who were allegedly in possession of methamphetamine, MDMA, heroin and other drugs they allegedly planned to distribute.

Troopers stopped 18-year-old Fort Plain resident Shaiann Bouck at approximately 9:50 p.m. on I-87 in Woodbury, when she committed a vehicle and traffic violation. While interviewing Bouchk and her three passengers, the trooper established probable cause to search the vehicle and its four occupants.

According to police, the search of the vehicle and the passengers - St. Johnsville resident James Ebeling, 21, Anna Herringshaw, 28 and Mark Gadsden, 33 - they found approximately 128 grams of marijuana, nine grams of MDMA pills, 101 grams of methamphetamine and 2,512 was envelopes containing 75.36 grams of heroin.

All four were arrested and charged with six felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, including three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. They were each charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of marijuana and Ebeling was cited for false personation.

The four were arraigned in the Town of Woodbury Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail. They are due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

