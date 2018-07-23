Contact Us
Four Workers Rescued At New Tappan Zee Bridge

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Four employees were stuck under the underside of the Tappan Zee Bridge.
Four employees were stuck under the underside of the Tappan Zee Bridge. Photo Credit: NewNYBridge.com

Four construction workers stuck beneath the underside of the new Tappan Zee Bridge were rescued by fellow employees.

According to the Thruway Authority, the workers, who were in a bucket-type articulating truck working under the bridge, became stuck around 2:19 p.m. Wednesday when the equipment failed.

Although local fire departments were called, employees with Tappan Zee Constructors had another vehicle on standby that was used to rescue the stuck workers, the authority said.

No one was injured.

