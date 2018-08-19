Fugitive Wanted For Rape Of Child Nabbed By New York State Police

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by state police troopers on an outstanding warrant for assaulting and raping a minor.

On Tuesday, New York State Police troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Livingston announced the arrest of Gary Montana, of Hudson in Columbia Couty who had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest in Pittsfield, Mass.

Police said that Montana was wanted for indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14 and rape of a child with force, felonies. He was arraigned in the Town of Greenport Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail.

As a fugitive of justice, investigators said that he is currently awaiting extradition back to Massachusetts to answer the charges.

