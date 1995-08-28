Contact Us
police & fire

Gas Line Struck, Causing Route 59 Closure

Read More Stories
A gas line break by construction workers has closed part of Route 59 in Monsey.
A gas line break by construction workers has closed part of Route 59 in Monsey. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department/Facebook

Contractors struck a natural gas line on Route 59 in Monsey, causing part of the roadway to be closed to traffic, according to Ramapo Police.

The incident took place around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in front of 156 Route 59, police said. The road is closed from Augusta Avenue to Remsen Avenue with a detour set-up to guide drivers.

The utility company is on the scene to make repairs.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

