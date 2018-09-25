Graffiti Vandal, 29, Caught On Video By Neighbor Nabbed By South Nyack-Grand View PD

A 29-year-old man who was caught on videotape by a neighbor painting graffiti has been arrested.

Daniel Cohan of South Nyack was arrested Friday following a police investigation by the South Nyack-Grand View Police Department, said Chief Daniel Smith.

According to Smith, Cohan was caught defacing a stop sign on Wednesday and a neighbor videotaped him in the act. When Smith realized he was caught, he then began trying to wipe off the graffiti before leaving in his car.

The neighbor then posted the video to Facebook and residents began to comment on the crime, before it was brought to the police department's attention.

Using the video, police were able to identify Cohan through his license plate and obtain a warrant for his arrest.

He was charged with making graffiti and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors. Cohan was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 9.

The chief said there had been a rash of graffiti defacing over the past several months in the area.

