police & fire

Gunman Admits Robbing Hotels In Ramapo, Nanuet, Elsewhere

Jerry DeMarco
Tremone Burnett
Tremone Burnett Photo Credit: COURTESY: CBS2 (New York)

A 46-year-old man admitted that he robbed employees at a Howard Johnson's in Airmont and a Hilton Garden Inn in Nanuet, along with those at a dozen other hotels in New Jersey.

Tremone Burnett of Essex County told a federal judge in Newark that he tied the victims’ hands and feet in some of the holdups.

SEE: Gunman Robs Cash From Paramus Hotel

He also fired the gun during a hotel robbery at a Sheraton in Weehawken, federal prosecutors said.

Burnett robbed the hotels during an eight-week crime spree that began in April 2014, authorities said.

These included New Jersey hotels in Secaucus, Newark, Carteret, Lebanon, Rockaway, Avenel, Parsippany and Edison, they said.

Burnett pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Newark to conspiracy to commit robbery and threaten physical violence and using a firearm during a violent crime, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

U.S. District Court Judge Katharine S. Hayden scheduled sentencing for Dec. 18.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Department of Public Safety with the investigation leading to Wednesday’s plea.

He also thanked police in the various towns where the robberies occurred, along with the New Jersey State Police and the prosecutor’s offices in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex and Morris counties.

Handling the case is Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Ferketic of Carpenito’s Public Protection Unit in Newark.

