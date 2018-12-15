Gunman Who Robbed 14 Hotels In Airmont, Nanuet, Elsewhere Gets 21 Years In Federal Pen

A 46-year-old man who robbed employees at gunpoint at hotels in Airmont and Nanuet was sentenced Tuesday to 21 years in federal prison.

Tremone Burnett, 46, of Orange, New Jersey, must serve just about all of the term: There's no parole in the federal prison system.

Burnett told a federal judge in Newark three months ago that he tied the victims’ hands and feet in some of the holdups -- another dozen of which occurred in New Jersey. He also fired the gun during a hotel robbery at a Sheraton in Weehawken, federal prosecutors said.

Among the victimized hotels were a Howard Johnson's in Airmont and a Hilton Garden Inn in Nanuet, they said.

Burnett robbed the hotels during an eight-week crime spree that began in April 2014, authorities said.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Katharine S. Hayden sentenced Burnett to five years of supervised release as part of his sentence for conspiring to commit robbery, threatening physical violence and using a firearm during a violent crime.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Department of Public Safety with the investigation leading to the September plea and sentencing Tuesday secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Ferketic of his Public Protection Unit in Newark.

Carpenito also thanked police in the various towns where the robberies occurred, along with the New Jersey State Police and the prosecutor’s offices in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex and Morris counties.

