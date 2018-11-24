Haverstraw Man, 34, Faces Charges After Fleeing From ShopRite With Stolen Items, Police Say

A 34-year-old man was nabbed for petit larceny after he was caught stealing items from a ShopRite store.

David Figueroa, of Haverstraw, was arrested around 10:23 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 after officers from the Stony Point Police Department responded to the store on a report of a larceny in progress, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Figueroa fled on foot, but was apprehended by officers a short distance away, police said.

He was charged with petit larceny and possession of stolen property.

Figueroa was processed and released on an appearance ticket to appear in court on Dec. 18.

