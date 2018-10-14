Hillary Clinton Involved In Car Accident En Route To Speaking Event

Former First Lady, Secretary of State and U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton was involved in a crash on her way to a speaking engagement on Tuesday.

According to the Jersey City police, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate and longtime Chappaqua resident was not injured and declined medical care when the Secret Service vehicle she was riding in was involved in the crash.

The crash report says the driver of the Secret Service vehicle pulled into a parking garage, made a left turn and hit a concrete crossbeam.

Clinton was reportedly on her way to a fundraiser for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey.

She is said to have walked the rest of the way to the event, where she was the featured speaker.

The accident report states the driver had no trouble driving into the garage but struck a concrete crossbeam that was not marked with its height.

All five passengers refused medical treatment.

