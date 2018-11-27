Hillcrest Man, 26, Charged After Woman Suffers Injuries In Domestic Dispute, Police Say

A woman was hospitalized in Rockland County after being involved in a domestic incident with a 26-year-old man over the weekend.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department responded to Nyack Hospital shortly after midnight on Sunday, Nov. 25, where there was a report of a woman who was the victim of a domestic assault earlier that night.

Police said that the woman suffered several minor injuries during the assault. The investigating officer was able to track down the man from Hillcrest - whose name has not been released by police - and he was taken into custody by the officer.

According to police, the man was held pending his arraignment on an assault charge in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court. He is scheduled to appear in court this week to respond to the charge.

