A Home Depot employee from Hillburn swiped an estimated $1,500 in cash over more than a year’s time before she was caught, said police in New Jersey who arrested her.

Video surveillance and register audits at the Route 17 store in Mahwah pointed to 52-year-old Ismay Gopie, township Police Chief James N. Batelli said Thursday.

Gopie was charged with theft and released pending a hearing, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.