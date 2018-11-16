Contact Us
police & fire

HS Teacher/Coach Accidentally Shoots, Kills Wife While Allegedly Cleaning Gun Upstate

Joe Lombardi
Ashley Rosenbrock
Ashley Rosenbrock Photo Credit: Facebook

A high school science teacher and coach accidentally shot and killed his 34-year-old wife while allegedly cleaning his gun in upstate New York, state police said.

Ashley Rosenbrock was pronounced dead at Saratoga Hospital late Thursday night.

Eric Rosenbrock, her husband, was "performing maintenance" on his legally owned handgun when it went off," at around 10:30 p.m., state police said.

Eric Rosenbrock, 35, is a seventh-grade teacher and boys junior varsity soccer coach in the Lake George School District.

The results of an autopsy performed Saturday are "consistent with the information and evidence that has been discovered to this point in the investigation," state police said.

The investigation is still ongoing with the assistance of the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office.

"A sudden loss like this can have a profound effect on family, friends, colleagues, parents, and students," Superintendent of Schools Lynne Rutnik and Lake George Junior/Senior High School Principal Francis Cocozza said in a joint statement. "It is important that we recognize this loss and support each other through this time. We encourage you talk with your children and share your feelings together."

In addition to her husband, Ashley Rosenbrock is survived by three young children. The couple had an 18-month-old daughter who died from an infection five years ago, according to the Post-Star of Glens Falls.

Cocozza is a 1994 graduate of Hendrick Hudson High School in Montrose.

