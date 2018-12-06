Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
police & fire

Hudson Valley-Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing In NJ

Jerry DeMarco
Jonas De Leon was featured in a PBS documentary this week. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

UPDATE: In a random coincidence, a teacher featured in a PBS special about aviation this past week was involved in an emergency landing at the Paramus Golf Course early Sunday afternoon.

Three minor injuries were reported after the 1984 fixed-wing, single-engine Mooney M20K made an emergency landing around 12:30 p.m. on the fairway of the 9th hole off Paramus Road.

"Three minor injuries, none serious" -- two adults and a child, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg told Daily Voice.

A third adult on the plane, which the FAA said was headed to Poughkeepsie from Lincoln Park, wasn't injured.

Pilot Jonas De Leon, a science teacher at Gregorio Luperón High School for Science and Mathematics in Manhattan, participates in a national program that introduces youngsters to aviation.

The program was featured this past week on PBS.

( Photo above : Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE )

******

ALSO SEE: Jonas De Leon used to watch jets zooming by overhead from the porch of his childhood home, dreaming of what it would feel like to fly.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/education/this-high-school-aviation-program-aims-to-stave-off-the-pilot-shortage

******

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

