police & fire

Hudson Valley Man, 21, Shot, Killed During Chase With Two Vehicles

Daily Voice
I-40 east of Nashville.
I-40 east of Nashville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A manhunt is on for suspects in the fatal shooting of a Westchester man who, along with a passenger, was in a rental car with thousands of dollars of cash being chased by two vehicles on a freeway in Tennessee.

Eliezer De la Cruz of Yonkers, 21, was killed after being shot in the head Saturday just before his rental vehicle crashed on a freeway just east of Nashville, the Metropolitan Nashville Police said in a news release. A 21-year-old male passenger from the Bronx suffered a broken leg.

Thousands of dollars in cash was found in the vehicle which was being chased on eastbound I-40 by a Chrysler 300 sedan and BMW SUV, police said.

De la Cruz, who flew into Nashville on Thursday with his friend, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

