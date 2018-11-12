ID Released For Man Killed In Route 45 Two-Car Crash

The identity has been released of the man killed in early Sunday afternoon after a fatal two-car crash with injuries.

Michael Benson, 41, from North Rockland died after his taxi was rear-ended near South Mountain Road by a man who worked as an Uber driver and then hit a tree on Route 45, police said.

The Uber driver was not injured.

No charges have been filed, but the crash remains under investigation.

The closure of approximately five hours was between the Palisades Interstate Parkway and South Mountain Road.

