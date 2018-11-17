Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Sentenced For Assaulting Police Officer In Area
police & fire

ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Police Cruiser In Rockland

Daily Voice
Route 202 in Garnerville.
Route 202 in Garnerville. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The identity of the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a police cruiser on Route 202 in Garnerville early Saturday morning has been released.

The incident occurred just before dawn near the Mobil gas station at 109 W. Ramapo Road and involved a police car from the Haverstraw PD, whose headquarters is located at 101 W. Ramapo Road.

The pedestrian, Michael Rizzetta, 69, of Garnerville, was rushed to Nyack Hospital, where he later died.

The name of the police officer has not been released, but officials say he is a 16-year member of the department.

Haverstraw Police said preliminary findings indicate the accident "to be exactly that, a 'tragic accident,' " but the investigation remains ongoing, and includes other agencies, including state police, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office and the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

