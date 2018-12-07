ID Released For Person Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer On I-84 Bridge

The identity of the person killed during a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge on I-84 has been released.

The crash took place around 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, when a Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling east in the center lane of the eastbound span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge when it became disabled, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

The vehicle came to a complete stop in the center lane. Numerous vehicles were able to go around the disabled vehicle. At approximately 7:02 p.m., a 2013 Jeep Wrangler, being operated by Fernando R. Carozza, 51 of Hopewell Junction, was traveling in the center lane when he struck the rear right bumper of the trailer of the disabled vehicle, Nevel said.

Carozza was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash closed the bridge for hours as members of the State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

