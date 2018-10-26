ID Released For Woman Killed In I-287 Crash

An area woman was killed after slamming into the back of a parked construction vehicle on I-287.

Patricia Jimenez-Gaylor, 49, of Mamaroneck, was killed around 1:27 a.m. Monday during a three-vehicle crash, said New York State Trooper Michael Cassella.

The investigation revealed that a 2018 Nissan SUV being operated by Jimenez-Gaylor, was traveling eastbound in the left lane of I-287, in the City of White Plains. when she hit the back of a 1991 Ford F550.

The truck, which was operated by 49-year-old David J. Arndt of Carmel, who was stationary in the left lane as part of an ongoing construction project, Cassella said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Arndt received minor injuries.

During the crash, the truck was pushed forward by the impact into another construction vehicle that sustained damage. The driver was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.

