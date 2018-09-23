IDs Released Of Trooper, Suspect Killed In Hudson Valley Officer-Involved Shooting

The identities have been released of both the suspect killed and the state trooper in an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Tuesday morning in the area.

The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25 in Dutchess County on Route 82 in Stanfordville, state police said.

The police response came after state police received a call that an intoxicated individual, armed with a knife, was threatening a woman at the Coyote Flaco Restaurant.

Trooper Katherine Gorey responded to the location and encountered Jaime Lopez, 41, of Stanfordville, next to the driver’s door of a vehicle occupied by a woman.

Trooper Kevin Wolensky arrived at the location soon after and also attempted to communicate with Lopez to determine what was occurring.

During the troopers’ interaction with Lopez, he failed to follow verbal instructions, and when he made an aggressive movement toward the members, Wolensky fired two shots, striking Lopez.

Troopers immediately secured Lopez and administered first aid until the arrival of EMS. He was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he later died. The female inside the vehicle was uninjured.

The investigation into the incident is continuing and State Police have been in contact with the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office, as well as the NYS Attorney General’s Office.

As is customary with any incident involving a State Police member, an internal administrative investigation is also being conducted by our Professional Standards Bureau.

We are asking anyone with information on the case to contact the State Police at SP Poughkeepsie at 845-677-7300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.