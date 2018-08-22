Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Area Robbery Suspect

Complaints from residents about drug dealing in the area of a daycare center led to the arrest of two men for drugs, one who was wanted for an armed robbery.

The arrests took place on Thursday when City of Newburgh Police detectives were in the area of 41 City Terrace in response to numerous complaints of open-air drug dealing and narcotics usage in front of the state-certified daycare center, said Newburgh Police.

While in the area, investigators saw two men in front of the center, including Sean Mitchell, 19, who was wanted on a warrant for an armed robbery in Orange County, police said.

When police approached Mitchell he immediately fled on foot and was caught a short distance away from where he began to refuse to comply with officers attempts to take him into custody, police said.

More officers arrived on the scene and after a struggle; Mitchell was taken into custody. During his transport to police headquarter, he damaged the rear door of a police vehicle. Once at headquarters, police found he had 3.8 grams of crack cocaine, police said.

In addition to the drug charge, it was also learned that Mitchell had two additional bench warrants for bail jumping and for false personation. He also continued to be aggressive towards officers and at one point began urinating on the floor of the booking area, then into a cup and threatened to throw the cup of urine at officers, officers said.

During Mitchell's arrest, additional officers continued searching for the second man, identified as Clive Powell, 26, who had been in the area with Mitchell. Powell, who is on parole for possession of a controlled substance, was arrested after he was seen making several drug deals.

A search turned up a half-ounce of crack cocaine and 40 envelopes of heroin.

Mitchell was charged with assault on a police officer, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, criminal possession of a controlled substance and four active warrants.

Powell was charged with loitering and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both men were booked and held pending arraignment in the City of Newburgh Court.

Some of the officers involved received minor injuries, they were treated at St. Lukes Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

