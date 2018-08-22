Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Traffic Alert: Lane Closures Scheduled, Detour Expected During Route 9W Roadwork
police & fire

Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Area Robbery Suspect

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Sean Mitchell, Photo Credit: City of Newburgh Police
Clive Powell Photo Credit: City of Newburgh Police

Complaints from residents about drug dealing in the area of a daycare center led to the arrest of two men for drugs, one who was wanted for an armed robbery.

The arrests took place on Thursday when City of Newburgh Police detectives were in the area of 41 City Terrace in response to numerous complaints of open-air drug dealing and narcotics usage in front of the state-certified daycare center, said Newburgh Police.

While in the area, investigators saw two men in front of the center, including Sean Mitchell, 19, who was wanted on a warrant for an armed robbery in Orange County, police said.

When police approached Mitchell he immediately fled on foot and was caught a short distance away from where he began to refuse to comply with officers attempts to take him into custody, police said.

More officers arrived on the scene and after a struggle; Mitchell was taken into custody. During his transport to police headquarter, he damaged the rear door of a police vehicle. Once at headquarters, police found he had 3.8 grams of crack cocaine, police said.

In addition to the drug charge, it was also learned that Mitchell had two additional bench warrants for bail jumping and for false personation. He also continued to be aggressive towards officers and at one point began urinating on the floor of the booking area, then into a cup and threatened to throw the cup of urine at officers, officers said.

During Mitchell's arrest, additional officers continued searching for the second man, identified as Clive Powell, 26, who had been in the area with Mitchell. Powell, who is on parole for possession of a controlled substance, was arrested after he was seen making several drug deals.

A search turned up a half-ounce of crack cocaine and 40 envelopes of heroin.

Mitchell was charged with assault on a police officer, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, criminal possession of a controlled substance and four active warrants.

Powell was charged with loitering and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both men were booked and held pending arraignment in the City of Newburgh Court.

Some of the officers involved received minor injuries, they were treated at St. Lukes Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.