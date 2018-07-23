Know Her? Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Woman

Do you know her?

Investigators from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a wanted woman.

Catherine Beltempo, whose last known address was in Tappan, is wanted on a family court warrant out of Rockland. She is known to frequent areas in Suffern and Wallkill, investigators noted.

Police described Beltempo, 33, as a 5-foot-2 woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighed approximately 165 pounds at the time of her arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Beltempo’s whereabouts or who recognizes her has been asked to contact investigators at the Rockland County Sheriff’s Offices Bureau of Criminal Investigation by calling (845) 638-5401.

