Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Line Of Severe Thunderstorms Headed To Area
police & fire

Know Her? Alert Issued For Wanted Spring Valley Woman

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Wanda Chanel Newton, a 28-year-old Spring Valley resident, is wanted on charges of larceny and possession of stolen property, Clarkstown police said.
Wanda Chanel Newton, a 28-year-old Spring Valley resident, is wanted on charges of larceny and possession of stolen property, Clarkstown police said. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Do you know her?

The Clarkstown Police Department issued an alert this week regarding 28-year-old Wanda Chanel Newton, who has been wanted on charges that include larceny and possession of stolen property for several years. Her last known residence was in Spring Valley.

Police described Newton as a 5-foot-8 woman with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, or who recognizes the suspect has been asked to contact investigators at the Clarkstown Police Department Warrant Unit by calling (845) 639-5880.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.