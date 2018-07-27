Man, 26, Shot After Attending Party In Pomona

Police are investigating the shooting of a 26-year-old man after attending a party in the village of Pomona.

According to Ramapo PD Lt. Daniel Hyman, the shooting took place shortly after midnight Sunday on Hidden Valley Drive near where the victim was attending a house party.

Police were notified of a possible shooting victim at Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Department, Hyman said.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening penetration wound, and was treated and released from the hospital, Hyman said.

Ramapo police detectives are currently investigating with the assistance of the Rockland County Sheriff’s B.C.I., for evidence processing.

No further details are available for release at this time as it is an open investigation, he added.

