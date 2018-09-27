Man, 28, Struck, Killed By Car In Chestnut Ridge

One of two pedestrians struck in a chain-reaction crash early Saturday afternoon was pronounced dead after being rushed to Westchester County Medical Center.

The incident occurred just past noontime in Rockland County on Scotland Hill Road in the Village of Chestnut Ridge.

A 67-year-old Spring Valley man was operating a 2009 Hyundai southbound when it struck the resident of the Orange County village of Washingtonville, Ramapo Police said.

The man was standing behind a 2014 Ford, which was pulled over to the side of the road. The Ford then struck a second pedestrian, a 61-year-old male also from Washingtonville. The two pedestrians were treated on scene by Rockland Paramedics and rushed to Westchester Medical Center by Faist Ambulance and Spring Hill Ambulance.

The 28-year-old, identified as Sean Spillman, later died at Westchester Medical Center as a result of his injuries. The 61-year-old male was treated and released with minor injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The Ramapo Police Accident Investigation Unit is conducting the ongoing investigation. No summonses or criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.