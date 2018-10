A 60-year-old Westchester man was arrested for stealing produce from a popular pick-your-own farm in Ulster County.

Louis Balbona of Scarsdale was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 9, and charged with petit larceny after allegedly stealing more than $130 in produce from Dubois Farms in Highland, said Town of Lloyd Police Lt. James Janso.

Balbona was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16.

