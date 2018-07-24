Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Man Accused Of Videotaping Woman Changing Clothes At Palisades Center

Investigators have released photos of a man who allegedly attempted to record a video of a woman in a changing room at the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department
Do you know him?

Law enforcement officials are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify a man who tried to take a cell phone video of a woman in a changing room at the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack.

The Clarkstown Police Department released surveillance photos of the suspect, who allegedly held a cellphone under the changing room door at Target on Tuesday, July 17. The woman reported that she believed that the phone was recording her at the time of the incident.

Police said that the woman confronted the man, who fled from Target into the mall. The suspect then entered a rear hallway and entered a freight elevator on the north side of the mall, fleeing to a lower level. He was captured on surveillance video at the mall.

The suspect was described by the Rockland County District Attorney as a Hispanic male.

Anyone who has any information regarding the incident or who recognizes him has been asked to contact Clarkstown Police Det. Michael Novotny by calling (845) 639-5864 or submit an anonymous tip via Tip411.

