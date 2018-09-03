Man Admits To Shooting, Killing Brother In Area

A 38-year-old man has admitted to shooting and killing his brother inside an area home during a domestic dispute.

George Bawn, 38, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Orange County Court to second-degree murder following his arrest for shooting his brother, James, 35, on Feb. 6.

New York State Police troopers and members of the Town of Blooming Grove Police Department were dispatched to a Pioneer Trail home in the Mountain Lodge neighborhood on the day of the shooting, where there was an emergency call regarding shots fired.

Upon arrival, police said that they found James Bawn dead inside the home from a gunshot wound. An investigation led to the apprehension of his brother, who was found inside the home and taken into custody.

As part of the guilty plea, prosecutors are expected to recommend a prison term of between 20 years to life in prison. Bawn remains remanded to the Orange County Jail and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 22.

