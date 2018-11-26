Man Arrested For Stalking Girlfriend With GPS Device In Area, Police Say

A 47-year-old man is behind bars for stalking after installing a GPS tracker on his girlfriend's vehicle.

Gerard Hernandez, of Walden, was arrested Monday, Nov. 26, following an investigation by the Village of Walden Police, said Sgt. Eric J. Metzger.

Police discovered the GPS tracking device after the victim reported suspicious messages from Hernandez about her locations.

During the course of the investigation, Walden Police were able to recover records of the device along with a previous device, which the victim had found and removed herself, Metzger said.

Police said the device gave Hernandez the ability to “live” track the woman's vehicle with up to the minute reports of the vehicle’s location. The tracking device was discovered by Walden Police in September

Hernandez was arraigned in Walden Justice Court and subsequently remanded to Orange County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12. An order of protection was issued for the victim.

