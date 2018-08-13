Contact Us
police & fire

Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Hit-Run Greenwood Lake Boat Crash

Cecilia Levine
Shawn Kelly, 44 of Paramus (inset), was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run boat crash that left one person dead in 2016.
Shawn Kelly, 44 of Paramus (inset), was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run boat crash that left one person dead in 2016. Photo Credit: NJSP

A 44-year-old Paramus man was arrested Thursday morning for a 2016 hit-and-run boat crash that killed a 72-year-old West Milford man, authorities said.

Shawn Kelly was charged with assault and leaving the scene of a boating accident, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. He was lodged at the Passaic County Jail where he awaits a bail detention hearing.

On Sept. 5, 2016, the New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau responded to a serious boat crash on Greenwood Lake in West Milford where a 2003 18-foot Bayliner boat -- owned by Edwin Lane of West Milford -- was struck by another boat, which fled the scene after the crash, police said.

Lane and the three other passengers on the boat all sustained injuries in the crash. He succumbed to his the following month.

An investigation found that Kelly was alone on his 1988 20' Wellcraft when he allegedly struck Lane's boat and immediately took off, the prosecutor said.

The New Jersey State Police Troop “B” Criminal Investigation Office, Fatal Accident Unit, Aviation Bureau, New York State Police, and West Milford Police Department assisted with this investigation. The case will be prosecuted by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

