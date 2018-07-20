Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Hudson River Sewage Discharges Could Impact Public Areas
police & fire

Man Caught With 3 Pounds Of Pot During I-87 Stop

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Derrick A. Vaz
Derrick A. Vaz Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Bergen County man was busted with more than three pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-87 over the weekend, New York State Police said on Monday.

Troopers stopped Bergenfield resident Derrick Vaz, 52, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Saturday for an alleged vehicle-and-traffic violation. While conducting the stop, troopers said that “probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants was established.”

Vaz was then found to be in possession of an estimated 3.2 pounds of marijuana, and he was arrested at the scene in Coxsackie, according to police. Vaz was charged with a felony count of criminal possession of marijuana and cited for several vehicle and traffic violations.

Following his arraignment, Vaz was remanded to the Greene County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. He is due back in court this week to answer the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.