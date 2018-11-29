Man Caught With 75 Grams Of Rat Poison, Cocaine In I-87 Stop, Police Say

A 39-year-old man faces numerous charges after police allegedly found cocaine, rat poison, and marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Wednesday, Nov. 28 just after 4 p.m., Rodolfo Castro was pulled over for a traffic violation in the Town of Woodbury. Castro’s interview with police gave them probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants.

During the search, police allegedly found approximately 3.5 grams of cocaine, 75 grams of boric acid (rat poison), and 3.2 grams of marijuana.

Castro, of the Bronx, was arrested and taken to SP Newburgh. Castro’s charges include:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony

Imitation controlled substance with intent to manufacture/sell, a Class A misdemeanor

Violation of probation or parole, a Class E felony

Unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation

Vehicle/traffic violation

No information is available regarding Castro’s bail or scheduled court date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.