Man Caught With Heroin In I-87 Stop

State Police stopped a vehicle in Orange County that led to the arrest of a Poughkeepsie man on Monday, Nov. 19 around 10:30 p.m.

Robert J. Walker, 62, was one of the passengers in a vehicle that was pulled over in Orange County for a traffic violation, according to a New York State Police press release .

During this stop, police established probable cause to search the vehicle as well as its occupants. In doing so, police discovered approximately 10.5 grams of heroin in Walker’s possession.

Walker was taken into police custody, where he was transported and processed. He faces multiple charges, including criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree; a Class B felony (with intent to sell) and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree; a Class C felony (narcotic drug).

Walker also faces two Class A misdemeanor charges: the first for resisting arrest, and the other for obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree.

Walker was arraigned in the Town of Woodbury Court, and the driver of the vehicle was issued a traffic ticket and subsequently released without incident.

Information regarding Walker’s bail and return court date are not yet available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.