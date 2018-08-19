Man Caught With LSD, Pot In I-87 Stop

New York State Police troopers busted a man with LSD and other drugs during a late-night traffic stop on I-87 in the Hudson Valley.

Troopers on patrol in the town of Lloyd stopped South Glens Falls resident Andrew Rodriguez shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Monday morning, after he committed a violation on the interstate.

While conducting the traffic stop, police said that the 31-year-old gave the troopers probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants. During the subsequent search, Rodriguez was found to be in possession of LSD and marijuana.

Rodriguez was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was also cited for the vehicle and traffic violations. Police said that Rodriguez was arraigned in the Town of Lloyd Court, though no bail information or return court date was available as of Tuesday morning.

