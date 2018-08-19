Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Woman Points Loaded Shotgun At Man During Dispute In Rockland, Police Say
police & fire

Man Caught With LSD, Pot In I-87 Stop

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Andrew P. Rodriguez
Andrew P. Rodriguez Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police troopers busted a man with LSD and other drugs during a late-night traffic stop on I-87 in the Hudson Valley.

Troopers on patrol in the town of Lloyd stopped South Glens Falls resident Andrew Rodriguez shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Monday morning, after he committed a violation on the interstate.

While conducting the traffic stop, police said that the 31-year-old gave the troopers probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants. During the subsequent search, Rodriguez was found to be in possession of LSD and marijuana.

Rodriguez was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was also cited for the vehicle and traffic violations. Police said that Rodriguez was arraigned in the Town of Lloyd Court, though no bail information or return court date was available as of Tuesday morning.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.