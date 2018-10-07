Man Charged In Beating At Nyack Hospital Awaits Court Date

The 37-year-old Rockland man charged with felony assault after police were called to an area hospital in response to a staffer who had been attacked is due to return to court.

Butterfield was arraigned and remanded to the Rockland County Jail, where he is awaiting a court date.

Steven T. Butterfield, 37, of Bardonia, was arrested Friday, Oct. 5 after Orangetown Police were called to the emergency department of Nyack Montefiore Hospital in connection with a person who had received head injuries, said Orangetown Police Sgt. Joseph Sullivan.

According to Sullivan, the victim told hospital officials and police that Butterfield had punched them with a closed fist in the head causing injuries that required medical treatment.

Since the victim was acting in an official capacity as a medical professional in the emergency department, the charge went from misdemeanor assault to a felony under NYS Penal Law.

