Man Charged In Ex-Wife's Murder Was President Of Sheriff's Employee Association

The 32-year-old man charged in the stabbing death of his wife late Thursday night was president of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Employee Association who was serving as a sergeant in the county corrections division at the time of his arrest last week.

Timothy Alexander of Poughkeepsie was charged with murder in the second degree, a Class A-1 felony.

At about 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, state police and emergency medical services in Dutchess County responded to a home in the town of Wappinger in the vicinity of All Angels Hill Road.

Responding units rendered first aid and CPR. However, the victim, 34-year-old Terrie DeGelormo, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained from the assault, police said.

Dutchess County Sheriff Adrian “Butch” Anderson said in a statement that "the men and women of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office extend their heartfelt condolences to the family of Terrie DeGelormo on her tragic passing.

"Every day we hear another report of the tragic loss of young men and women for no apparent reason. These sad occurrences make no sense and break the hearts of those children and family members left behind. With sadness we mourn this unfinished life."

State Police Captain John Ryan said, “This was a heartbreaking tragedy, where a young mother lost her life, due to domestic violence."

Alexander was arraigned before the town of Wappinger Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. Alexander is next scheduled to appear before the Court on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the State Police at (845) 677-7300. All calls can be kept confidential.

The State Police were assisted by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the New Hackensack Fire Department.

