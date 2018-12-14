Man Charged With Violating Protection Order In Rockland

A Westchester man was nabbed for violating a protective order after getting pulled over and officers found the protected person in the vehicle.

Samuel Espinet, 35, of Yonkers, was arrested around 3:17 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, when Rockland County Sheriff's deputies pulled over his vehicle on Orangeburg Road for a traffic violation, police said.

When deputies ran a check of Espinet, they found that he was under an order of protection to stay away from the passenger in the vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with criminal contempt/disobeying a court order and aggravated unlicensed operation.

Espinet is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2019.

