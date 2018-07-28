Man Driving Drunk Had Three Kids In Car On Route 59, Police Say

A 60-year-old man was nabbed for driving drunk with three children in the car after police noticed the children were not wearing seatbelts.

Ramapo police made the stop around 2:10 p.m. Monday after officers on patrol on Route 59 in Hillburn noticed the children were not wearing safety devices.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and began to observe signs that the driver, from Washington, D.C., was intoxicated. An investigation revealed he was driving at twice the legal limit with a blood alcohol content greater than .18 percent, the Ramapo Police said.

He was charged with aggravated DWI under Leandra's Law because all of the children were under 16 years old, police said.

He was also charged with DWI and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to the Rockland County Jail where bail was set at $15,000.

Police did not release the man's name.

