Man Electrocuted While Removing Tree In Area

A 39-year-old man was killed while removing a tree in the Hudson Valley, according to police.

John B. Nuzzolo of Newburgh, who was a sub-contractor for Simply Stump Grinding & Tree Removal, was working about 40-feet above the ground around 9:17 a.m. Monday to remove the tree at 29 Maple Road, said Cornwall-on-Hudson police.

Nuzzolo then hit a live power line and was electrocuted and killed, police added.

Town and village police responded, as well Storm King Fire Department, and Central Hudson Utilities.

Power was cut to more than 2,000 residents as power crews worked to clear branches and safely remove Nuzzolo from the tree, officials said.

OSHA officials have been informed and Nuzzolo's body was taken to the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation.

