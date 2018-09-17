Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Man Faces Attempted Rape Charge In Orange County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Lionel Williams
Lionel Williams Photo Credit: City of Port Jervis Police

A 44-year-old man faces attempted rape and attempted sexual abuse charges following the attack of two women.

Lionel Williams of Port Jervis was arrested Monday in connection with one of two sexual assaults that took place on Saturday, Sept. 15 and Monday, Sept. 17, Port Jervis Police said.

The first incident took place around midnight when a 27-year-old woman reported to police that she was walking to her residence on Barcelow Street near the intersection with Fowler Street when she was forcibly grabbed from behind, dragged into a driveway and forcibly raped, police said.

The victim was transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital for treatment. Officers, including a canine team and detectives, searched for the suspect without success.

The second attack took place around 1 a.m. Monday, when a 29-year-old female reported to police that she was walking on West Main Street in the vicinity of Clark Street when she was forcibly grabbed from behind and dragged down a steep embankment leading to the D&H Canal Tow Path, police said.

There, Williams allegedly physically assaulted the woman and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim struggled and he fled the area, police said.

The second victim was also transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital where she was treated for injuries sustained during the assault.

During the investigation into the Sept. 17 incident, Williams was developed as a suspect and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Following his arrest, Williams was charged with attempted rape and attempted sexual abuse in connection with the Sept. 17 attack. He has not been charged in the first attack to date, police said.

Williams is being held at the Orange County jail on $750,000 bail.

At this time, the investigation is continuing into both sexual assault cases and police are seeking information from the public. Contact the Port Jervis Police Department at 845-856-5101 or the Detective Unit at 845-858-4003.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.