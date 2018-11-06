Man Faces DWI Charge After One-Car Crash In Rockland

A 53-year-old local man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a one-car crash.

Kevin Schmoeger of Stony Point was arrested at 3:48 p.m. Wed., Oct. 31, after the crash on Reservoir Road, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Once on the scene, an officer found that Schmoeger was intoxicated, according to Hylas. He provided a breath sample, which indicated a blood alcohol content of .08 or above the legal limit, Hylas said.

He was charged with DWI and released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.