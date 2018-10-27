Contact Us
Breaking News: I-87 Stop Leads To Drug Charges For Woman, Man
police & fire

Man Flees Police, Arrested With Hypodermic Needles In Stony Point

James Rose
James Rose Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A report of a person driving erratically led to the arrest of a Stony Point man on numerous driving charges and for having hypodermic needles.

The incident took place around 6:14 p.m. Friday when the Stony Point Police received a report of an erratic driver in a blue Honda on Grassy Point Road, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, James Rose, 27, fled the scene. The vehicle was later located in the rear of 18 Grassy Point Road, Hylas said.

During a search, Rose was found to be in possession of three hypodermic needles. He was arrested and charged with possession of a hypodermic instrument and six traffic tickets.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 20.

