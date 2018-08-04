Man Jumps Into Hudson River After Trespassing On Train Tracks, MTA Says

A man was arrested for trespassing on the tracks at the Scarborough Metro-North Station after jumping into the Hudson River in an attempt to escape.

The incident took place around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday when the man was spotted trespassing on the tracks by MTA Police, MTA officials said.

The man then jumped into the Hudson River when he was spotted by the officers. About 15 minutes later, he was out of the water and in custody, officials said.

The unidentified man was transferred to be processed for trespassing by police, MTA officials said.

