Man Stole Relative's Credit Card To Make Purchases In Rockland, Police Say

A 43-year-old Stony Point man is facing multiple charges after alleging making purchases with a credit card stolen from a relative.

Phillip DeSimone, 43, was arrested around 1 p.m. Wed., Oct. 31, for grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property after stealing a relative's credit card to make unauthorized purchases in Haverstraw, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4.

