This story has been updated.

A 53-year-old man was hit and killed by a train overnight in Rockland County, according to MTA officials.

The incident took place around 1:07 a.m. Friday near the Nanuet/Spring Valley border, MTA officials said.

The person has not been identified and the incident remains an active MTAPD investigation, officials said.

