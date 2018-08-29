Man Taken Into Custody After Trespassing At Elite Prep School, Police Say

State police arrested a man for trespassing on the property of the elite prep school early in the morning.

The incident unfolded around 1 a.m. Friday when school security staff from the Hotchkiss School in Western Connecticut near the New York border contacted state police and reported a trespasser, said Connecticut State Troopers.

Troopers from Troop B responded to the campus along with a K-9 officer and quickly took Alexander Gimpelson, 59, of Astoria in Queens into custody, they added.

Troopers, along with school officials then performed a headcount to make sure everyone on campus was accounted for and safe.

Authorities do not believe Gimpelson was able to make entry into any school building.

Gimpelson was charged with criminal attempt/burglary, criminal trespass; and disorderly conduct.

He is being held on $50,000 bond.

State police said they are reminding residents to secure doors and windows of their homes and immediately report any suspicious activity.

